Nolan Arenado Or Manny Machado? Cardinals Vs. Padres Matchup For May 14

Even without hitting in the batter-friendly Coors Field, Nolan Arenado has managed to string together another amazing batting line to go along with his Gold Glove defense.

He has bounced back after struggling in last season’s short season, a stark contrast from Manny Machado who put together one of his best seasons. Through 38 games this season, Arenado is hitting .284 with six home runs and 24 RBIs, leading his team to second place in the National League. The Padres are the no. 1 ranked team in terms of defensive runs allowed per nine innings, meaning Arenado has to show his dominance to secure a win against Slam Diego.

Playing In his third year in San Diego, Machado has vastly disappointed this season. Despite the Padres having the fourth-best record in the National League, Machado is underperforming from his typical standards. Slashing a meager .226, if the season ended today, this would be the career .278 hitter’s worst batting average in his 10 seasons in the league.

Machado needs to step up his game for the shorthanded Padres, who are missing superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., to win in tonight’s bout.

Team Spread Total Runs Scored Moneyline Cardinals +1.5 (-156) Over 7 (-108) +145 Padres -1.5 (+135) Under 7 (-115) +110

Odds listed above are the median lines from all major sportsbooks