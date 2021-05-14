Indians Vs. Mariners Betting Preview: Just How Good Is Jarred Kelenic?

Team Spread Total Runs Scored Moneyline Indians -1.5 (+130) Over 8 (+100) -130 Mariners +1.5 (-150) Under 8 (-120) +110

Odds listed above are the median lines from all major sportsbooks

No. 4 overall prospect Jarred Kelenic made his much anticipated Major League debut Thursday night in the Mariners’ 4-2 loss against the Indians, but he went 0-4 batting. None of the Mariners were able to hit off of Zach Plesac in last night’s loss, but viewers were nonetheless disappointed to see Kelenic fail to get on base.

In 775 batting appearances in the minor leagues, Kelenic hit .293 with 31 homers, already showing a high floor. His potential is through the roof, however, as Kelenic is a five-tool player who can be a perennial all-star for years to come. It remains to be seen how soon he can start leading the Mariners to wins and playoff success.

After trading away superstar Fransisco Lindor, it was assumed the Indians wouldn't be competitive this season. Cleveland has managed to defy everyone’s expectations in this early season, sitting with a record of 21-14, second-best in the American League.

Led by a top three defense in terms of runs per nine innings, the Indians have managed to make up for their pitiful hitting and lack of star players to gain wins. They will look tonight to extend their winning streak to five games in a matchup featuring two surprisingly successful teams this season.