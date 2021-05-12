3 NBA Betting Lines To Watch For May 12: Spurs, Hawks Fight For The Playoffs

Portland Trailblazers @ Utah Jazz

Team Spread Total Moneyline Trailblazers +2 (-110) Over 234 (-110) +110 Jazz -2 (-110) Under 234 (-110) -130

*Odds listed are the median odds of all major sportsbooks

Portland’s Season: Currently sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference, the Portland Trailblazers are near locks to make the playoffs. Led by perineal All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard, Portland has managed to put together another nice season despite missing CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic for large parts of the season. The six-seeded seeded Mavericks and seventh-seeded Lakers are both within a game of Portland, so a win at Utah is vital.

Key Stats For Portland:

As a team, Portland shoots 38.4% from three-point range, something that will be important as Portland looks to avoid a paint dominated by Rudy Gobert.

Both Carmelo Anthony and Nasir Little are questionable for tonight’s bout.

The Trailblazers are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games.

Utah’s Season: With the best record in the entire NBA, the Utah Jazz have had a phenomenal season. Gobert is putting on another Defensive Player of the Year caliber season, patrolling the paint for no easy baskets. The Suns are only two games behind Utah, making a victory tonight needed to secure the top seed in the playoffs.

Key Stats For Utah:

Ranking third in both total offensive and defensive scoring per game, the Jazz have the best point differential this season, a whole three points ahead of the next closest team.

Utah is missing its All-Star backcourt for the foreseeable future as both Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are out for tonight's game.

The over is 4-0 in Utah’s last four games.

San Antonio Spurs @ Brooklyn Nets

Team Spread Total Moneyline Spurs +5 (-110) Over 233 (-110) +170 Nets -5 (-110) Under 233 (-110) -210

*Odds listed are the median odds of all major sportsbooks

San Antonio’s Season: The Spurs are fighting to keep their season alive by securing a spot in the play-in tournament. All-Star snub Demar DeRozan leads the Spurs, averaging 21.5 points per game with a career-high 7.1 assists. Residing in 10th place in the Western Conference, they're trying to hold back the Pelicans, who are only 2.5 games behind them.

Key Stats For San Antonio:

San Antonio will be playing without their third-leading scorer, Derrick White, who is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Spurs are 6-1-1 in their last eight games they have played on one day’s rest.

Brooklyn’s Season: One of the favorites to win the title, the Nets have enjoyed quite the season, holding a 45-24 record going into tonight’s contest. Led by the trio of All-NBA players Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn has cemented itself as a bonafide superteam. However, they're not the top seed, lagging two games behind Philadelphia, making a win tonight much needed.

Key Stats For Brooklyn:

Brooklyn is ranked second in points per game, however, the under is 5-1 in the Nets’ last six games.

Harden is probable to make his long-awaited return tonight while Irving is questionable after suffering a facial injury.

Nets are 6-1 ATS as favorites in their last seven matchups.

Washington Wizards @ Atlanta Hawks

Team Spread Total Moneyline Wizards +6.5 (-110) Over 238.5 (-110) +210 Hawks -6.5 (-110) Under 238.5 (-110) -260

*Odds listed are the median odds of all major sportsbooks

Washington’s Season: With a 32-37 record, the Wizards have had a lackluster season, yet there still is hope for them. Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook are trying to carry this Wizards team into a playoff berth. In order to get that berth, the Wizards need to hold off the Bulls and remain in the no. 10 seed to qualify for the play-in tournament, making every game must win.

Key Stats For Washington:

As Mr. Triple Double, Westbrook averages 11.6 rebounds per game, but it will be interesting to watch him try to outrebound the NBA’s leader in rebounds per game, Clint Capela.

Washington will be missing prized rookie Deni Avdija, who is nursing an ankle injury

In Washington’s last six games, the over is 6-0

Atlanta’s Season: After missing the playoffs last year, Atlanta has had a positive season as they're only a couple of games away from clinching a playoff berth. Young stud Trae Young has played phenomenal all season long, posting averages of 25.6 and 9.5 points and assist per game, respectively. While Atlanta is the four seed right now, both the Knicks and Heat have the same record, so Atlanta cannot afford to lose tonight.

Key Stats for Atlanta: