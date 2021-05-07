Leicester Vs. Newcastle Betting Odds, Props, How To Watch In The US For May 7

High-flying Leicester City face-off against relegation contender Newcastle United at 3 p.m. ET in Friday’s lone Premier League fixture.

Here’s what you need to know for today’s match, including key stats, how to watch and match odds.

It’s no secret Leicester has been in stellar form this Premier League season. The East Midlands club has secured 63 points off 34 matches, good for third highest in the league and UEFA Champions League group stage qualification.

Meanwhile, Newcastle is up against it to avoid relegation, having secured a mere 36 points from 34 matches played. Given the two clubs are in a dramatically different form on the year, what do the trends and oddsmakers have to say about today’s match?

Here are historical match trends for Leicester and Newcastle, courtesy of Google insights:

Leicester have won eight of their last 10 games against Newcastle

Leicester have won just one of their 11 Premier League games played on a Friday, with that being their famous 9-0 victory over Southampton last season

Newcastle United have won three of their last six Friday Premier League matches

Watch Premier League USA

Do you live in the United States and want to catch Leicester Vs. Newcastle May 7? Premier League fixtures can be streamed live on fuboTV (NASDAQ: FUBO).

Premier League Odds

Club Spread Leicester City -1, -1.5 (-120) Newcastle United +1, +1.5 (EVEN)

Club Moneyline Leicester City -250, Draw: +380 Newcastle United +725, Draw: +380

Club Total Leicester City Over 2.5 (-140) Newcastle United Under 2.5 (+115)

Odds are courtesy of Bovada, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG)