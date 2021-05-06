Arsenal Vs. Villarreal: Betting Odds, How To Watch For May 6

The football world will be watching closely as the second leg of Arsenal versus Villarreal kicks off Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.

Villarreal got the best of the Gunners in last week’s matchup, emerging victorious by a score of 2-1. Goals in last week’s session for Villarreal came from the likes of Manu Trigueros and Raúl Albiol. So what’s to be expected in Thursday’s matchup?

James Benge of CBS Sports believes Arsenal has plenty left in the tank and sees Arsenal emerging victorious from the tie.

“There is every reason to think Arsenal will be vastly improved. Kieran Tierney and David Luiz can bolster the defense while the disastrous strikerless system from the first leg can be ditched with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available again,” Benge said.

Prospective bettors should take into account historic data from Google insights:

Arsenal have progressed from each of their last two European knockout ties where they lost the first leg

Villarreal have progressed from 15 of their 16 two-legged ties in major European competition when winning the first leg

How To Watch Europa League In The US

Do you live in the United States and want to catch May 6 Europa League action? All Europa League games can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Europa League Odds

Club Spread Arsenal -0.5 (-125) Villarreal +0.5 (+105)

Club Moneyline Arsenal -120, Draw: +275 Villarreal +320, Draw: +275

Club Total Arsenal Over 2.5 (-125) Villarreal Under 2.5 (+105)

Odds are courtesy of Bovada, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG)