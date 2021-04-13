Why Peloton Interactive's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Peloton Interactive's Stock Price And Volume Action

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is currently up 3.92% to a price of $122.66. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.98 million, which is approximately 23.34% of its previous 30-day average volume of 8.47 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Peloton shares are trading higher after the U.S. calls for a pause on J&J's COVID-19 vaccine after blood clotting cases.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Peloton Interactive's stock was $122.72 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $171.09 and a low of $27.32 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.