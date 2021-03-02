Exclusive: Bull Horn Holdings CEO Talks Sports Industry, Path To The Nasdaq And More

Bull Horn Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: BHSE) CEO Rob Striar joined Benzinga's "SPACs Attack" show Tuesday to talk about the company's path to the Nasdaq, finding a target, the sports industry and more.

About Bull Horn Holdings: Bull Horn is a special purpose acquisition company seeking to find a target in the sports, media, and entertainment industries. The company is looking to find a deal with an enterprise value of $350 million to $900 million.

Management Team: The company is led by the CEO Rob Striar, who has worked for the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), the National Football Player’s Association and National Hockey League. He has more than 20 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry.

Baron Davis’s impact: Former NBA player Baron Davis is part of the Bull Horn Holdings team. He was a two-time NBA All-Star with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

“We did not involve him because he was an NBA player. He is a very established investor and very smart, creative thinker, he provides us a wide variety of resources at the same time,” Striar said.

What Is The Purpose Of Bull Horn: There are hundreds of SPACs on the market today. Striar said the company first looked to launch a SPAC in 2018.

“We have an extremely well searched team and it was a phenomenal opportunity to bring a company public via SPAC," he said, noting it's common that listing via a SPAC gives a great opportunity to ensure institutional support for a company.

“We were predicting that there will be a massive institutional dollar flowing into the sports and media industry so we thought we wanted to be ahead a little bit,” Striar said.

Competition: There are a lot of different sports-related SPACs out there and they're all related to their target area and their size. Bull Horn has a smaller size of the money raised and the IPO. Benzinga asked Striar how you compete with other sports SPACs that are searching for similar targets.

“We believe structure is more important than the size," he said. "Bull Horn has both the sports and financial relationships for a larger deal size." Also, the company’s purpose is to create growth and new revenue channels as well as and is to make sure that they're a great partner.

