Why DraftKings's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 10:47am   Comments
The Price And Volume Action In DraftKings's Stock Today

DraftKings's (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock is trading up 10.12% to a price of $67.53. The stock's volume is currently 13.70 million, which is roughly 95.01% of its recent 30-day volume average of 14.42 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: DraftKings shares are trading higher after several analysts maintained their bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets after the company reported strong Q4 earnings results and raised guidance.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $55.17 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $64.78 and as low as $18.0.

