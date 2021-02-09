Nick Jonas, Bruce Springsteen, Scissorhands And More: Which Super Bowl Commercial Drew The Most Interest?

Millions of fans tuned in to Super Bowl LV on Sunday to watch Tom Brady solidify his legacy as arguably the best quarterback of all time.

Other people tuned in just for the commercials.

According to data measurement and analytics company EDO, glucose monitoring company Dexcom was the clear winner this year. Dexcom's commercial with vocalist and actor Nick Jonas, who has Type 1 diabetes, drove 11 times more search interest compared to the average Super Bowl ad.

Here is a summary of EDO's ranking of the top 10 commercials based on search interest trends.

1. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM): Jonas shows how Dexcom's diabetes monitoring technology is an alternative option for finger pricks.

2. SpaceX: A 30-second commercial advertising the first civilian trip to space on SpaceX's Inspiration 4.

3. Jeep: Music legend Bruce Springsteen travels across the U.S. and calls for the country to find common ground for the "ReUnited States of America." Jeep is owned by Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA).

4. Cadillac: Edgar Scissorhands, the son of Edward Scissorhands, takes advantage of self-driving technology found in the Cadillac Lyriq, an electric vehicle. The commercial stars Winona Ryder, who was in the cinematic "Edward Scissorhands" from 1990, and Timothee Chalamet, who is appearing in the latest movie adaption of the science-fiction classic, "Dune," scheduled for fall 2021. Cadillac is owned by General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

5. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS): A 30-second preview for Marvel's upcoming series "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier", starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, on Disney+.

6. Dr. Squatch: A 30-second ad for natural soap products for men, "You're Not A Dish," shows why men deserve a great product.

7. Paramount: Patrick Stewart, Dora the Explorer, Beavis and Butthead, "Snooki," James Corden, and many other TV and film characters gather together on a mountaintop to advertise Paramount's new streaming platform, Paramount+. Paramount is part of ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC).

8. Mountain Dew: Pro wrestler and actor John Cena promotes the new Mountain Dew Major Melon flavor with a $1 million contest. Mountain Dew is owned by PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP)

9. Paramount: The only company to rank twice in the top-10 is Paramount's promo for "Y:1883", the spin-off prequel to "Yellowstone."

10. Bud Light: Post Malone, Cedric the Entertainer, the Bud Light Knight, and others help a Bud Light truck deliver beer to a store. Bud Light is part of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD).