How Rocket Companies Created The Biggest Game Of Super Bowl Squares

Jason Raznick, the founder and CEO at Benzinga, discusses entrepreneurship, overcoming the challenges to success and financial markets on his weekly Raz Report show.

Raznick recently sat down with Casey Hurbis, the chief marketing officer of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT)-owned Quicken Loans, the nation's largest retail mortgage lender, to talk about his career, marketing initiatives and much more.

What Happened: In light of Super Bowl LV, Quicken Loans is bringing back the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes.

Super Bowl Squares participants 18 years and older will tune in on Feb. 7 to have a shot at winning $50,000 after every scoring play such as touchdowns, field goals and safeties. Additionally, two grand prize drawings of $500,000, at halftime and following the game, will be announced.

Why It Matters: Rocket, alongside its Family of Companies, is kicking the year off on a bright note, empowering financial independence and wellness amongst communities. The decision to build an event for the Super Bowl came after years of consideration.

"It's awesome,” Hurbis said. "It had been an idea that we discussed in the past, but it was like how we do it?"

In 2019, Rocket met with the NFL and talked about opportunities to work together.

"We said we want to do Super Bowl Squares, this is how it's going to work," said Hurbis, "and I remember watching the guy from NFL media sit up because, in his mind, he’s like ‘Oh, my gosh. This could be really awesome because it keeps engagement through the whole game.'"

After teaming up, Hurbis' team went to work and spent nearly a year on planning and marketing initiatives.

“From 8-year-olds to 80-year-olds, you do Squares with your family and friends.”

Watch the full interview in the video below:

Participants can log onto RocketMortgageSquares.com until Feb. 4 and receive one free entry square for the biggest official game of Super Bowl squares.

For more chances to win, participants can share their links with friends; every time someone uses the link to sign up, they’ll receive a bonus square, up to 10 total.

Entrants then return to RocketMortgageSquares.com to see teams and random numbers assigned to squares. During the Super Bowl, winners of score-identifying squares and grand prizes will be announced live via Rocket Mortgage’s Twitter and Facebook, as well as the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes website.

"We set up a war room … it is a whole wall of televisions; we have game feed, Twitter feed... obviously focusing on the game what's happening," Hurbis said. "For the Squares, literally, the score happens, we go to the backroom, a name gets pulled, we make sure Jason Raznick is who Jason Raznick is, and we call Jason within 10-minutes to tell him he won 50 thousand dollars or half-a-million dollars."