Tiger Woods Wins 2019 Masters Tournament, His First Since 2005
Ahead of an expected downpour on Sunday, Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters Tournament, his first Masters win since 2005 and fifth overall. He sits one behind the all-time leader, Jack Nicklaus.
It's Tiger's first major championship since 2008, when he won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. His 15 majors sit behind Nicklaus' all-time record of 18.
Woods came into Sunday's final round second on the leaderboard. He had previously never won while trailing on a Sunday.
The weekend is expected to be a major ratings boost for CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS), which has experienced a drop in overall golf viewership since Woods' last majors win in 2008.
