Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tiger Woods Wins 2019 Masters Tournament, His First Since 2005

Jason Shubnell , Benzinga Contributor  
April 14, 2019 2:36pm   Comments
Share:
Tiger Woods Wins 2019 Masters Tournament, His First Since 2005

Ahead of an expected downpour on Sunday, Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters Tournament, his first Masters win since 2005 and fifth overall. He sits one behind the all-time leader, Jack Nicklaus.

It's Tiger's first major championship since 2008, when he won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. His 15 majors sit behind Nicklaus' all-time record of 18.

Woods came into Sunday's final round second on the leaderboard. He had previously never won while trailing on a Sunday.

The weekend is expected to be a major ratings boost for CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS), which has experienced a drop in overall golf viewership since Woods' last majors win in 2008.

Related Links:

Tiger Woods, Discovery Strike Content Partnership

Tiger Woods Still Has 'Halo Effect' On TV Ratings

Posted-In: Golf Masters Tiger WoodsSports Events Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBS)

RBC: Renewed CBS Merger Possibility Brings Viacom Upgrade
Morgan Stanley: CBS Stock Appears Too Cheap
Netflix CEO Says Company Decided 'Not To Integrate ' With Apple
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: CBS, CVS, Fitbit, Kraft Heinz, Walmart And More
Guggenheim Raises CBS Price Target On Multi-Year Growth Outlook
Analysts Aren't Cutting CBS Despite Earnings Miss
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Insider Buys Of The Week: Abeona Therapeutics, Kinder Morgan, Landec