Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Floyd Mayweather Made Nearly Enough Money Last Year To Give $1 To Every American
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 08, 2018 4:13pm   Comments
Share:
Floyd Mayweather Made Nearly Enough Money Last Year To Give $1 To Every American

It’s no coincidence that boxer Floyd Mayweather’s nickname is “Money.”

Mayweather tops the Forbes list of 2018’s highest-paid athletes, having earned roughly $285 million last year.

The pugilist's income is comprised of roughly $275 million in salary in 2017 and $10 million in endorsements, enough to give all 325 million Americans about 88 cents each. Incredibly, Mayweather, who sports a 50-0 professional boxing record, earned the incredible payday from a single fight: the Aug. 26, 2017 defeat of UFC star Conor McGregor.

The single fight was such a moneymaker that it also catapulted McGregor to the No. 4 spot on this year’s list with $99 million in total earnings.

Top Earners

Here’s a rundown of the top five athletes on the Forbes list, along with some numbers from the business world to help put their incredible earning potential in perspective.

  • Floyd Mayweather (boxing): $285 million in earnings. In 2017, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported that profits from sports betting in the entire state for the year were just $248.8 million. 
  • Lionel Messi (soccer): $111 million in earnings. Messi’s profits in 2017 were exactly equal to the $111 million in losses Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DROP) reported last year. 
  • Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer): $108 million in earnings. Ronaldo matched the entire second-weekend North American box office numbers for the blockbuster movie “Black Panther,” which scored $108 million in ticket sales.
  • Conor McGregor (mixed martial arts): $99 million in earnings. McGregor earned enough last year to consume the full $99 million salary cap of an entire NBA basketball team in the 2017-2018 season. 
  • Neymar (soccer): $90 million in earnings. It took Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) exactly 10 years after its founding in 1994 to record an annual net profit of more than $90 million in a single year. 

Other Notes

  • Tennis great Roger Federer earned $65 million in endorsements alone in 2017, more than any other athlete. Federer earned $77.2 million total, placing him at seventh overall.
  • LeBron James was the top-earning NBA player and sixth on the Forbes list, pulling down a total of $85.5 million last year.
  • Not a single female athlete ranked among the top 100 earners in 2017.
  • NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, 23, was the youngest athlete on this year’s list. Antetokounmpo earned $35.5 million in 2017, good enough to take the No. 30 spot on the list.
  • Golfer Phil Mickelson, 47, was the oldest athlete on the list. Mickelson earned $41.3 million last year and took the No. 22 spot on the Forbes list.

Related Links:

From Undefeated UFC Champion To Cannabis Entrepreneur: The Frank Shamrock Story

Will Legal Sports Betting Force The NCAA To Pay Its Athletes?

Posted-In: Floyd Mayweather ForbesSports Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + DROP)

Morgan Stanley: Alibaba's Opportunity In China 'Vastly Greater' Than Amazon's U.S. Potential
Similar To Uber, eBay Network Effects Offer Big Upside
What Alexa On Amazon's Fire TV Means For Netflix, Roku, Spotify, Comcast
3 Reasons Target Is A Better Investment Than Best Buy, According To Morgan Stanley
Apple Closes In On $1 Trillion, Should You Care?
Eli Lilly CEO Calls For Uniform Prices, Better Use Of Technology In Health Care
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DROP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.