Trump Praises Elon Musk's Starlink Rollout, Says SpaceX Rocket Recovery Is 'Like You Grab A Beautiful Little Baby:' 'Nobody Else Can Do It'

President Donald Trump praised SpaceX CEO Elon Musk‘s rapid deployment of Starlink satellite internet during the recent North Carolina disasters and the company’s reusable rocket technology, highlighting America’s competitive advantage over Russia and China in the space sector.

What Happened: In an exclusive interview with Fox News’ “Hannity,” Trump recounted how SpaceX’s Starlink system proved crucial during Hurricane Helene’s aftermath in September, when North Carolina faced severe communication breakdowns.

“They had no communication, they were wiped out,” Trump said, describing regions where unprecedented flooding created dangerous rapids. “People were dying all over.” According to Trump, when local officials requested his help in securing Starlink access, Musk “got like thousands of units of this communication and it saved a lot of lives.”

The Federal Communications Commission had granted SpaceX and T-Mobile emergency approval to deploy Starlink’s direct-to-cell technology, enabling basic texting capabilities across T-Mobile’s network in affected areas. The system also broadcasts emergency alerts across all cellular networks in the region.

See Also: Michael Saylor’s Strategy To Raise Another $2 Billion To Buy More Bitcoin

Why It Matters: Trump expressed particular admiration for SpaceX’s rocket recovery system, which achieved a notable milestone in October by successfully catching its Super Heavy booster using mechanical arms.

“When I saw the rocket ship come back and get grabbed like you grab a beautiful little baby… nobody else can do it,” Trump stated, emphasizing that competitors in Russia, China, and even the U.S. government lack similar capabilities.

Trump also praised Musk’s business acumen and the innovative culture at SpaceX, noting the company’s “brilliant young people” and their role in technological advancement.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock