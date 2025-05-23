OnlyFans Owner In Talks To Sell Company For $8 Billion Amid Soaring Revenue And Investor Interest: Report

OnlyFans owner Fenix International Ltd is negotiating a potential $8 billion sale to an investor group led by Los Angeles-based Forest Road Company, marking a significant valuation milestone for the content subscription platform that has transformed from a $375 million revenue company in 2020 to a $6.6 billion powerhouse by 2023.

What Happened: The London-based company has been in active discussions since March with multiple potential buyers, including the Forest Road-led consortium. The talks could conclude within the next two weeks, though no deal is guaranteed, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Forest Road Company, founded in 2017, focuses on media, renewable energy, and digital assets investments, having previously expanded through acquisitions including ACF Investment Bank in 2024.

The platform’s explosive growth trajectory—revenue jumping from $375 million to $6.6 billion over three years—has attracted significant investor interest despite operational challenges. OnlyFans operates on a 20% commission model from creator earnings.

OnlyFans did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: The company’s sole shareholder, Ukrainian American Leonid Radvinsky, acquired OnlyFans in 2018 and has extracted over $1 billion in dividends over the past three years, according to British regulatory filings.

Meanwhile, OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely is pursuing new ventures beyond OnlyFans; his latest startup, Zoop, in partnership with the HBAR Foundation, has placed a bid to acquire TikTok's U.S. operations to maintain American ownership and governance, highlighting ongoing efforts by key industry players to shape the future of digital content platforms.

