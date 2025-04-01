TikTok Clock Ticks Louder As Deadline Approaches, Trump To Consider Final Proposal As Private Equity Firms Bid For Platform

The White House is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday with key officials to discuss the future of TikTok, as the app faces an April 5 deadline to secure a non-Chinese buyer or face a potential U.S. ban.

What Happened: President Donald Trump is scheduled to consider a final proposal related to TikTok during a meeting at the Oval Office.

Vice President JD Vance, commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard are expected to participate, reported Reuters, citing a White House official.

Trump's administration has made it clear that the deadline for the sale is final.

Why It Matters: Private equity firm Blackstone Inc. BX, along with other American investors such as Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, is reportedly discussing a bid.

U.S. venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, led by co-founder Marc Andreessen, is also in talks to invest in TikTok's U.S. business.

Other possible buyers include a consortium led by Oracle Corp. ORCL, TikTok's U.S. data partner, as well as Project Liberty, a group spearheaded by Frank McCourt that features Kevin O’Leary and Reddit Inc. RDDT co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

In February, TikTok returned to the Apple and Google app stores after a month-long hiatus. The app was temporarily removed in January due to a new national security law.

Trump has previously said that he might offer tariff relief to China to facilitate the sale as the deadline approaches for ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations.

