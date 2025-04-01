Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama Join Bluesky, Posts Take Aim At Elon Musk's Efforts In Wisconsin: Here Are The Top 10 Most Followed Accounts

Two prominent political figures have joined decentralized social media platform Bluesky, moves that coincided with helping to promote the Wisconsin Supreme Court election that has been of interest to Elon Musk.

What Happened: Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama are the latest political figures to join Bluesky, a social media platform that has gained followers since the 2024 election.

Clinton used her first post to discuss the Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

"Hi BlueSky. It's Hillary. I've joined up here to help get the word out about an important election in Wisconsin tomorrow, and other ways to defend our democracy against those who think votes can be bought," Clinton posted.

This high-stakes race for an open seat on Wisconsin's Supreme Court has captured national attention as a battleground for President Donald Trump's agenda. Billionaire Elon Musk and his allies are pouring record sums into supporting Brad Schimel, a Waukesha County judge and former Wisconsin attorney general. Schimel is up against Susan Crawford, a Dane County judge backed by Democrats. With the majority control of the court hanging in the balance, the outcome could shape key rulings on abortion rights and redistricting in this pivotal swing state, stated the Washington Post.

Clinton's post about the race came after Obama recently joined the social media platform, where his first post was to celebrate the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

"Figured I'd hop on here today for the 15th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. With everything going on right now — it's easy to feel like regular folks can't make a difference — but the ACA is a reminder that change is possible when we fight for progress," Obama posted.

Obama also posted about the Wisconsin election after his first post.

Musk has spent more than $20 million on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, according to a TechCrunch report.

Bluesky has around 33 million users, according to the report.

Read Also: Mark Cuban Says This Is The ‘Holy Grail’ That Makes Bluesky Better Than Musk’s X Platform

Top Bluesky Accounts: The addition of Obama and Clinton could give top-followed accounts on Bluesky a run for their money.

Obama is the second most-followed account on X, after previously holding the title of most-followed before he was overtaken by Musk in 2023.

The former president has 130.5 million followers on X, trailing Musk's 219.9 million to rank second.

On Bluesky, Obama has 338.2 thousand followers, a strong start since his recent join. Clinton has 202.5 thousand followers since joining the platform.

Here are the current top 10 most-followed accounts on Bluesky:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Ortez: 2.08 million Mark Cuban: 1.46 million George Takei: 1.25 million Mark Hamill: 1.23 million The Onion: 1.22 million The New York Times: 1.13 million Stephen King: 1.02 million Rachel Maddow: 984,000 Meidas Touch: 960,000 Alt National Park Service: 844,000

Ocasio-Cortez remains the most-followed account. Back in December, Benzinga highlighted her lead when she had 1.1 million followers. Cuban has jumped up to second place, after previously ranking outside the top three.

Many of the top followed accounts are Democrats or liberal voices, including some who have taken breaks or moved on from posting on X in the past. Musk’s ownership of X has prompted some to leave the platform or post less.

Obama currently ranks as the 82nd most followed Bluesky account, with Clinton ranking outside the top 500.

Over time, the two political figures are likely to gain large followings and move up the leaderboard.

Read Next:

Photos: Shutterstock