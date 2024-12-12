DJT Stock In Focus As Trump Set To Ring NYSE Bell Today: Here's Why President-Elect Once Threatened To Shift Trump Media From Nasdaq

President-elect Donald Trump is set to ring the New York Stock Exchange opening bell Thursday, just months after threatening to move his company Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT from Nasdaq to NYSE over trading halts.

What Happened: The ceremony comes as DJT stock has surged 107.62% year-to-date, closing at $36.23 on Wednesday with a market capitalization of $7.25 billion.

The former president publicly criticized Nasdaq in September when his company’s shares faced routine trading halts. “Why is NASDAQ halting the sale of DJT?” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I am going to hold NASDAQ, and maybe the SEC, liable for doing what they are doing. If they do it again, we will move the stock to the New York Stock Exchange,” Trump added.

The stock has seen a volatile performance, with prices ranging from $11.75 to $79.38 over the past 52 weeks. The company’s shares saw significant movement in September following Trump’s announcement that he wouldn’t sell his stake in the company.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike After Inflation Data Matches Expectations: Top Analyst Foresees New BTC ATH If It Stays Above This Level

Why It Matters: The bell-ringing ceremony carries particular significance as Trump faces legal challenges, including attempts to invoke presidential immunity in a lawsuit against Trump Media & Technology Group.

Previous presidents, including Ronald Reagan, have used similar NYSE appearances to promote their economic agenda.

Trump’s appearance at the exchange comes amid broader market optimism, with major indexes reaching record highs following the November election.

The stock’s current technical indicators show a Relative Strength Index of 62, suggesting moderate buying momentum as Trump makes his first NYSE bell-ringing appearance.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.