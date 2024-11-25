Meta Heads To Trial Over Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions

A major legal battle looms for Meta Platforms Inc. META as the company prepares for an April trial, announced Monday, to face allegations from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

The FTC claims Meta strategically acquired the platforms in 2012 and 2014 to suppress competition in the social media space, accusations the company strongly denies, Reuters reports.

What Happened: The trial, set for April 14, comes after Judge James Boasberg rejected Meta's bid to dismiss the case. The FTC argues that Meta's actions have maintained its dominance in the social networking market at the expense of innovation and consumer choice.

The lawsuit suggests that without the acquisitions, Instagram and WhatsApp could have evolved into independent competitors capable of challenging Meta's position.

The FTC filed its lawsuit in 2020, alleging that Meta violated antitrust laws by eliminating competition through its high-profile acquisitions. While Meta contends its investments have enhanced user experiences, the agency has expressed concerns over market consolidation and potential abuse of monopoly power.

Judge Boasberg acknowledged the difficulties of applying traditional antitrust frameworks to evolving digital markets, stating, "The Commission faces hard questions about whether its claims can hold up in the crucible of trial." The judge also noted Meta's arguments regarding competition from platforms like TikTok and YouTube warrant examination during the proceedings.

Why It Matters: If the FTC succeeds in proving its case, it could set a precedent for tech industry antitrust enforcement, potentially reshaping the digital landscape. Meta's spokesperson argues that the acquisitions, which brought Instagram and WhatsApp under its umbrella, have significantly benefited users through improved services and accessibility.

The case builds on past regulatory concerns. The FTC recently alleged Meta withheld critical information during its acquisition reviews, a claim supported by newly surfaced evidence. This follows earlier fines in Europe for similar issues surrounding the WhatsApp deal.

Photo: Shutterstock