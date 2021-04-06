'Halftime Report' Traders Debate On Starbucks

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown and Stephanie Link spoke about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), which got upgraded by Atlantic Equities. They both bought the stock a year ago, during the March panic, but Link decided to sell it in August.

Brown still has a long position and he said the only question about the company is how effective are its locations in case of a prolonged re-opening. He sees them as very effective and he has no intention of getting out of the position. He said the company is doing everything right in China. As a trader, he would trail it with the 200-day moving average, which is currently at around $92.

Link said the stock is expensive at 37 forward earnings so she decided to sell and add to other re-opening names, like Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) and Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) because they offer better operating leverage and they also provide exposure to China.