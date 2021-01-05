'Rockin' It': Guy Fieri Praises Dave Portnoy For Helping Businesses Hurt By COVID-19 Pandemic

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has raised $18 million to date to help small business owners across the U.S. stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Portnoy received the praise of celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who is now counted as a partner in the Barstool Fund.

'Rockin It': Portnoy and everyone involved in getting cash to help struggling small business owners are "rockin' it" and "taking care of a lot of folks," the self-anointed Mayor of Flavortown told Fox News.

Fieri himself launched the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund and raised more than $20 million to help unemployed restaurant workers, so it was only natural to team up with Portnoy and work together to help more people.

Fieri's philanthropy focused on getting money in the hands of employees who "needed it at that time," he said. By contrast, Portnoy is focused on helping out the small business owners who managed to stay in business since the early days of the pandemic.

But several months later, many business owners need support. The two aren't looking to hand out a one-time payment to owners, rather, it provides ongoing support.

140,000 Supporters: More than 140,000 individuals have gotten involved in Portnoy's endeavors, including heavyweight names like NFL superstar Tom Brady, UFC President Dana White and Kid Rock, among others.

Each individual donor is playing a role in helping out a small business that isn't necessarily in the hospitality industry, Fieri said. Companies that receive help include dry cleaning businesses, pest control businesses and limo rentals.

These are the types of businesses that don't have the necessary resources to get through one or two months of no revenue, Fieri said. Those that did have a safety net have mostly used it all up.