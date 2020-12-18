6 Novelty Gift Ideas For Chipotle, Cold Stone And Waffle House Lovers

Looking for the ideal gift for that special someone that loves food? Benzinga compiled a list of our favorite restaurant-branded gift ideas.

Chipotle Pajamas: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is selling holiday-themed loungewear, including pajamas and hoodies.

Dunkin Candles: Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) is selling a limited-edition lineup of coffee- and donut-scented candles just in time for the holidays.

True fans of the chain will likely opt to buy one coffee and cream-scented candle and another Old Fashioned Donuts candle.

Super Mario Spoons: Ice cream chain Cold Stone Creamery launched three limited-edition, Super Mario-themed collectible spoons to celebrate the video game's 35th anniversary.

Del Monte Wrapping Paper: Iconic fruit company Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE: FDP) is offering a limited number of free banana-and-pineapple-scented wrapping paper to consumers who email fun@freshdelmonte.com beginning 9 a.m. Dec. 17.

Arby's Pillow: Who wouldn't want an Arby's Deep-Fried Turkey Pillow? A lot of people. But a select few would love this novelty idea from the fast food chain.

Waffle House Beer: The iconic restaurant chain is selling a bacon-infused beer through a partnership with Oconee Brewing Co.

Photo courtesy of Dunkin.