Popeyes Takes Louisiana Roots Nationwide With Beignets Launch

Beignets are a staple food item in Louisiana, so it's only natural for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to bring the pastry to stores nationwide, CNBC reported.

What Happened: The Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) brand is counting on new dessert options to help drive traffic. Beignets are deep-fried pastries, and the Popeyes take is stuffed with chocolate.

The fast food chain, best known for its chicken sandwiches, has been testing the dessert item in Boston and a select few Northeastern markets.

Why It's Important: Dessert can serve as a differentiator for Popeyes.

The chicken sandwich battles remain as fierce today as they were at the start of 2020.

But investors shouldn't expect dessert options to surpass the popularity of chicken.

"I've been in [the fast-food industry] for almost a decade now, and I don't think I've ever seen anything like the chicken sandwich across any brand, so I don't know if I want to set expectations that high," Sami Siddiqui, Popeyes' president of the Americas, told CNBC.

What's Next: Beignets will be added to the menu across the U.S. as of Monday for a limited time and be featured next to the cinnamon apple pie, which is a permanent menu item.

Photo by EXEAIR via Wikimedia.