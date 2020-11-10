Market Overview

McDonald's CEO Talks Plant-Based Burger

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2020 9:46am   Comments
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) CEO Chris Kempczinski on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" discussed the company's own plant-based burger.

On Monday, McDonald's announced the company is developing a new product called the McPlant, its own plant-based burger.  

  • Kempczinski: Plant-Based Meat Is Here To Stay; A Matter Of When, Not If
  • Kempczinski: McPlant Branding Works Across All Products
  • Kempczinski: We Have A Relationship With Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND); Have Not Made A Decision On Global Rollout Of McPlant

