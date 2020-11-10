McDonald's CEO Talks Plant-Based Burger
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) CEO Chris Kempczinski on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" discussed the company's own plant-based burger.
On Monday, McDonald's announced the company is developing a new product called the McPlant, its own plant-based burger.
- Kempczinski: Plant-Based Meat Is Here To Stay; A Matter Of When, Not If
- Kempczinski: McPlant Branding Works Across All Products
- Kempczinski: We Have A Relationship With Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND); Have Not Made A Decision On Global Rollout Of McPlant
