London Calling: A Look At The 5 Best Bars In The World

Two of the world's top five bars are located in London, according to William Reed Business Media's annual ranking.

1. London's Connaught Bar: The Connaught Bar is ranked the world's best bar for the second time. Renowned for its martini trolley, the Connaught Bar offers tableside service.

As expected for the top bar in one of the world's most expensive cities, drinks will set back patrons a fair amount of money. A classic gin martini at 24 pounds ($31.50) is tailored to everyone's individual taste with handmade bitters.

Connaught Bar also offers wine by the bottle along, with an extensive global whisky menu and other beverages.

2. New York's Dante Bar: Dante Bar was ranked top bar in 2019, but the century-old bar will have to settle for second place this time. The menu offers tableside preparation of classic beverages along with innovative twists like a Bacardi-spiked coffee.

3. Athens' The Clumsies: The Clumsies is an all-day bar set in a townhouse in downtown Athens, Greece. As expected, the bar focuses on Greek ingredients, such as the Oh My Mama cocktail ,made with an apple that is specific to the country.

4. Singapore's Atlas: Singapore's Atlas boasts one of the most extensive gin menus in the world with 1,300 labels — an appropriate fitting for the Parkview Square-based bar.

5. London's Tayēr + Elementary: London's second-best bar is a combination of two parts. Elementary offers simple and classic beverages while the Tayēr section is meant for people who take their martinis very seriously.