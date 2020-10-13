Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

An Encouraging Sign For McDonald's (With Help From Travis Scott)
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2020 5:50pm   Comments
Share:
An Encouraging Sign For McDonald's With Help From Travis Scott

McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) saw a spike in year-over-year weekly visits at the start of September but has slowed down, according to location intelligence platform company Placer.ai.

McDonald's saw a notable surge in traffic in early September, coinciding with the Labor Day long weekend and a strong marketing campaign with rapper Travis Scott. Specifically, weekly visits at McDonald's locations were down 24.3% nationwide for the week of Sept. 7.

See Also: Travis Scott Broke McDonald's Supply Chain

Why It's Important: Since the first week of September, year-over-year traffic growth slowed nationwide to down 26.3% year-over-year for the week of Sept. 14 and down 30% year-over-year for the week of Sept. 21, according to Placer.ai.

While still in negative territory on a year-over-year basis, September's performance marks an improvement from July and August where visits were down 32.5% year-over-year, according to Placer.ai.

Encouragingly, September typically marks a seasonal dip in traffic so the burger chain continues to show progress in recovering from its COVID-19 lows.

What's Next: If McDonald's is able to leverage recent momentum and recapture its early September strength, the restaurant could succeed in showing a full recovery faster than many expected, according to Placer.ai.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD)

Why Wendy's, Chipotle Are Among Cramer's 'Last Man Standing' Restaurants
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
McDonald's, Domino's Not Immune To COVID-19 Pandemic In Q3
McDonald's Setting the Tone Early As Strong Same-Store Sales Hint At Folks Going Back To Work
Return On Capital Employed Overview: McDonald's
Thursday's Market Minute: Pizza Party
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fast Food food Placer AI Travis ScottRestaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.