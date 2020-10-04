Only In Miami: The Magic City Ranked Best Foodie Spot In America

The best city for foodies in the United States of America is Miami, Florida, according to Apartment Guide.

Methodology: Apartment Guide compiled dining-out data from every city with a population of at least 100,000 to identify the best city for foodies.

The points system favored cities with a higher number of restaurants within city borders and non-chain eateries. The data is then adjusted on a per capita basis; by restaurants per square mile; and by the percentage of non-chain restaurants.

Here are the top 10 foodie cities in the U.S., according to Apartment Guide.

10. Cambridge, Massachusetts: "Cambridge is the smallest city among our top 10 and with the fewest restaurants per square mile with less than 13. But that doesn't mean the college town doesn't have a robust and diverse cuisine scene."

9. Minneapolis, Minnesota: "Hot, fresh carb-and-protein heavy food is central to the cuisine scene of Minneapolis, from German favorites like rippchen, knackwurst and Wienerschnitzel to locally-sourced wild black rice soups, deep-fried cheese curds and walleye fritters."

8. New Haven, Connecticut: "It's New Haven, CT, of all places, that you need to thank for the most American of dishes. The invention of the modern hamburger on bread is commonly attributed to Danish immigrant Louis Lassen at his still-operating New Haven restaurant Louis' Lunch."

7. Stamford, Connecticut: "The city is just 18 square miles, the smallest in the top 10, but it packs nearly 400 restaurants into those block, mostly downtown."

6. Honolulu, Hawaii: "But the food of the islands isn't limited to what you see in the movies or as a tourist. Hawaii's isolation has allowed Honolulu to source locally-sourced fresh meat, vegetables and fruit decades before it was trendy."

5. Seattle, Washington: "Seattle is booming with a slew of locally-sourced and farm- or ocean-to-table restaurants that aren't named 'Starbucks.'"

4. Rochester, New York: "Rochester offers up some of the best dishes from around the state, including beef on weck and wings (Buffalo), tomato pie (Utica), salt potatoes (Syracuse) and one of Upstate's iconic Dinosaur Bar-B-Que's four locations."

3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: "Long gone are the days of steel mills, coal mines and smoky air. Today's Pittsburgh is a modern, shining business and tech hub, alive with culture, music, sports bars and a growing foodie culture."

2. Berkeley, California: "It's long been a city with a populous known to be free-thinkers and ethical eaters. So, it's no wonder that this Bay Area college town is the best foodie city on the West Coast."

1. Miami, Florida: "Of course, Miami is more than just Cuban food. The diverse city offers up a variety of 'Floribbean' cuisine, combining Southern, Asian, Hispanic and Caribbean influences, as well as ceviche and a plethora of fresh seafood restaurants and top steakhouses."