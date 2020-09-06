B-Dubs Is Selling A Different Kind Of NFL 'Season Tickets'

Fans have yet to be welcomed back to watch professional sports at a stadium, but sports bar and restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings has die-hard football fans covered.

What Happened: Select B-Dubs stores in the Cleveland area are selling their version of season tickets for $750 via StubHub. Fans will be paying for their own reserved seating for four on all 16 game days, 15 traditional wings, 15 boneless wings, a basket of fries, ultimate nachos, and fountain drinks.

The package also includes a custom Dawg Pound-inspired face mask, a sticker pack, an orange Cleveland cooler and more.

Fans outside of Cleveland can also buy a $99 "Blazin' Season Ticket package" for $99. This deal consists of a coupon book for 10 boneless or traditional wings each NFL week at any store across the U.S.

Why It's Important: Professional sports returned to empty stadiums but teams are forced to become creative in connecting with fans at a challenging time. Forbes reported NBA ratings are down year-over-year with some estimates showing 39% of sports fans are watching fewer games.

What's Next: Even if stadiums re-open to fans in the coming months, it will likely be done at very limited capacity. Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are hopeful their stadium can open at just 20% capacity.

