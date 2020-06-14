'Breakfast Is Back': 3 Key Trends During The Most Important Meal Of The Day

Tastewise is an artificial intelligence-powered platform that scans billions of food data points to offer real-time insights for food brands and hospitality companies.

The company released in a report in conjunction with The Dairy Alliance some of the more notable trends playing out in the breakfast space.

Here is a summary of some of the key findings.

'Breakfast Is Back': Americans are eating breakfast more often at home as breakfast menu listings are down 5% in the past year, according to Tastewise. A total of 144 million Americans eat breakfast every day and 92% of Americans believe it is the most important meal of the day.

In terms of consumer trends, Tastewise notes a 291% year-over-year increase in the popularity of breakfast meal-kits.

Beyond Meat Surging In Interest: Interest in vegan breakfast items fell 8% and plant-based demand was down 2%. However, interest in the Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) brand was up 222%.

Many non-vegan people eat Beyond Meat as they believe it offers a healthy and nutritious alternative, according to Tastewise. Health and nutrition-focused consumers experimented more with Beyond Meat as part of a "flexitarian lifestyle."

Fast Food Space: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and Taco Bell (a subsidiary of Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) are still a huge hit. Breakfast delivery from fast-food chains saw a 603% increase in popularity while to-go breakfast interest rose 154%. Chicken sandwiches for breakfast are rising in popularity and trended higher in restaurant conversations by 176%.

