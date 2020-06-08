Restaurant Goers Waiting On Government Assurances Of Safety

A joint survey conducted by Rewards Network, American Airlines and United Airlines found 71% of respondents need assurance from government and health officials for when it's safe to eat in restaurants, Restaurant Business reported.

What To Know: Among the 1,373 participants in the survey, nearly three out of four people won't eat in a restaurant before it's declared safe to do so. Beyond the green-light from the government, 69% of those surveyed said the most important action a restaurant can take is separate tables to enforce social distancing.

The number of people surveyed waiting for a vaccine to be introduced before dining out was 14%.

Meanwhile, 74% of those surveyed will be as price-sensitive as they were prior to the pandemic and 66% of the group demands the same rewards program will be offered moving forward.

Why It's Important: Despite the fact that "off-premise" sales of food and alcohol beverages remained strong throughout the pandemic, the industry still needs restaurants and bars to open, Brewery Ommegang VP of Finance Matt Szymanski said in a Fox Business interview.

What's Next: The midwest and southern regions of the U.S. have been quicker to reopen their restaurants and bars. So far, the industry is seeing "nice results" although nowhere close to pre-pandemic levels, he said. It would be unreasonable to expect a quick return to prior levels and it will "take some time."

"At least we are heading in the right direction," he said.