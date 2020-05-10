Bored Of Reheated Pasta? Benzinga's Top Foods To Order Or Cook Has You Covered

Restaurants are slowly opening at limited capacity across America, but most consumers are still dependent on takeaway options or cook their own food at home. For many, these options have become stale and boring but it doesn't have to be that way.

Each week, Benzinga compiles a list of new and exciting take-out options or for the more adventurous, informative videos to bring out your best inner chef.

Breakfast: Free Baconator

Lovers of Wendys Co's (NASDAQ: WEN) iconic Baconator burger sandwich will be happy to learn the fast-food chain is offering a free Breakfast Baconator. The only catch is consumers need to make a regular breakfast purchase through the mobile app. But hurry, the offer is valid across all restaurants for a limited time.

Brunch: ‘Breakfast Munchies'

YouTube personality and restaurateur Sam Zein cooks up three "brunchies" or "breakfast munchies" items in a video. While ideal for a weekend brunch to kick-start a day with the family, brunch can be enjoyed any day and time of the week.

The three delicious dishes in the video include a "pecan pull-apart bread", a "fresh toast-ish thing" and a "sort-of huevos rancheros." Spoiler alert: the french toast is coated with Cap'n Crunch cereal.

Snack Time: Auntie Anne's Pretzel Kit

The iconic mall snack that kept bored and frustrated shoppers happy can now be made at home. Auntie Anne's is selling a do-it-yourself kit (butter not included) to make 10 Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels at home. The kit can be ordered online until supplies last.

Applebee's Deal

Applebee's launched a new promotion where consumers can score a 20-piece order of boneless wings for a quarter a piece. The Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) promo is valid on all orders of $20 or more with the code "25CENT" when ordering online.

Advanced: Hack Your Oven

Using a standard oven to cook pizza at home, for the most part, gets the job done. But for cooking enthusiast Alex Gabriel Ainouz, better known across the internet as Alex, getting the job done is not good enough.

Alex vlogs his travels across the world and cooking experiments to figure out how to make good food better. After traveling to Naples he has been on a quest to make authentic Italian pizza at home by following as much as possible the official guide put out by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana.

Tequila Tortilla Burgers

Do you like tequila? Do you like Tortillas? Do you like Burgers? If yes to all three, we doubt you thought it can all be combined. But the geniuses at "BBQ Pit Boys" not only thought it up but made it possible in their latest video.

"BBQ Pit Boys" is among the top backyard BBQ cooking channels on Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) streaming property. Our favorite video is a no-brainer: the viral 2015 Beer Can Bacon Burger recipe.

Popeyes Bundle

The chicken sandwich that took America by storm is now available as part of a family bundle. Restaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) Popeyes brand is offering a three, four, or five-person family bundle. Each box includes Signature Chicken pieces, chicken sandwiches, sides, biscuits, and Apple Pies.

Dessert Time

Eating healthy is challenging enough during the best of times so whenever we can cut back on a few calories while enjoying a treat then all the better. This Chocolate Chip Chip Cookies recipe by Home Cooking Adventure leaves out the butter.

Need a pick-me-up treat instead? Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) re-introduced a Butter Pecan flavored coffee. Coinciding with the offering, Dunkin is selling a $2 iced-coffee deal on Mondays at participating locations.