Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What To Make Of McDonald's Social Distancing-Themed Concept
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2020 2:50pm   Comments
Share:
What To Make Of McDonald's Social Distancing-Themed Concept

McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) unveiled a new restaurant concept in the Netherlands that heavily focuses on social distancing, but begs the question: is this the same company investors have come to love over the years?

What Happened

McDonald's new store concept includes yellow dots on the floor to ensure adequate spacing between customers, a mandatory hand sizing station at the entrance, a requirement to sit at specific tables, among other features built on health and safety.

Brands like McDonald's don't benefit from pent-up demand and the new restaurant concept looks "so different" than the McDonald's consumers have gotten used to, RiskReversal Advisors Principal and "Fast Money" regular Dan Nathan said on Monday.

In fact, he's "not so certain" consumers will want to return to stores because consumers can no longer get the most bang for the buck from each purchase.

See Also: Will Consumers Return To Restaurants After Learning How To Cook At Home?

Why It's Important

From an investor perspective, Nathan said a radical redesign of stores represents a "grave" expense at a time when unemployment figures will rise.

If McDonald's decides to heavily focus on takeout and drive-thru then consumers can easily adapt and "become very used" to the changes, Nathan said.

McDonald's and other fast food chains will continue offering meals at price points that resonate well during a recessionary period but "the game has changed, unfortunately," Nathan said.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Berkshire Hathaway, Carvana, Madison Square Garden And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
McDonald's CEO Talks Recovery, Breakfast, Food Shortages And More
Apple And Amazon Up To Bat this Afternoon As Investors Ponder Microsoft, Facebook Results
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Apple Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For April 30, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Coronavirus Fast Food Fast MoneyRestaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.