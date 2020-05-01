Taco Bell Unveils At-Home Taco Kit Ahead Of Cinco De Mayo

Taco Bell wants to "inspire the inner chef in us all" with a new taco bar kit that is available just in time for Cinco de Mayo, the Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) restaurant said in a press release.

Taco Bell's At-Home Kit

Taco Bell's new At Home Taco Bar kit will be available nationwide Friday and includes everything needed to make tacos at home. The new offering consists of tortillas, crunchy taco shells, nacho chips, seasoned beef, lettuce, nacho cheese sauce, hot sauce packets and more.

A series of recipe cards inspired by Taco Bell's test kitchen will become available on Sunday on Taco Bell's Blog. The cards include instructions on how to use each individual item to create classic Taco Bell items, such as a Double-Decker Taco.

No taco meal is complete without cocktails and mocktails, and Taco Bell has consumers covered with ideas like Wild Strawberry Tequila Sunrise.

Taco Bell wants to bring people together, and the coronavirus pandemic prompted the company to find new ways to keep everyone happy "until we can all be together again," Melissa Friebe, Taco Bell's senior vice president of brand marketing and consumer insights, said in the press release.

"No matter the meal they create, we're excited to give fans a new at home Taco Bell experience."

Taco Bell Available For Pickup, Delivery

Consumers can order the $25 kit ahead on the Taco Bell app for a contactless drive-thru pickup or via Grubhub for free delivery at participating locations.

Photo courtesy of Taco Bell.