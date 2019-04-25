Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Highlights From Domino's CEO's Chat With Cramer

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2019 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
Highlights From Domino's CEO's Chat With Cramer

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has an ambitious plan to increase its global footprint by 10,000 stores through 2025, CEO Ritch Allison told CNBC's Jim Cramer Wednesday.

What Happened

Speaking as a guest on Cramer's daily "Mad Money" show, Allison said he expects the global pizza chain to have 25,000 stores worldwide by 2025. Around 8,000 of these stores will be located in the U.S., with the remainder spread out across 85 international markets, he said. 

Adding new stores is part of the company's "strategy to fortress the markets" in which it already operates, Allison said.

New locations bring additional benefits, including lower delivery costs as a result of customers being nearby, the CEO said. Delivery drivers also benefit from an expected uptick in delivery runs per hour, he said. 

Why It's Important

Domino's credits most of the growth ambitions to its workers, Allison said. More than 90 percent of franchisees in the U.S. started their careers at Domino's either delivering pizza or taking customer orders, he said. 

"It's just a great way to build a business."

What's Next

If Domino's wants to create and maintain a true global pizza empire, its CEO said it needs to continuously improve the customer experience. Allison said the company has an objective of being able to reduce a 9-minute delivery drive to 5-6 minutes.

This implies the entire ordering process — from menu selection to arrival at the customer's home  — would take less than 25 minutes.

Related Links:

Domino's CEO Explains Hotspot Initiative To Jim Cramer

JPMorgan Now Prefers Domino's Over Taco Bell

Domino's CEO Ritch Allison. Photo courtesy of Domino's. 

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Pizza Pizza Delivery Ritch AllisonRestaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPZ)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019
Morgan Stanley Passes On Chipotle For Domino's
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 17, 2019
JPMorgan Now Prefers Domino's Over Taco Bell
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Celadon To Pay Investors $42.2 Million Restitution For Securities Fraud

Guggenheim, RayJay Remain AT&T Bulls Despite Q1 Video Sub Losses