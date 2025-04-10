Trump's Tariff Policies Stem From 'Decades-Long Psyop,' Crypto Founder Says

Mike Ippolito, co-founder of the financial media company Blockworks, summarized his view on tariffs as a "decades-long psyop" of the American middle class that led to populist blow-back and tariffs as a way to return blue-collar manufacturing jobs to the United States.

What To Know: Ippolito posted a short video clip from the "Bell Curve" podcast where he laid out his views on the motivation behind the Trump administration's aggressive trade policies: The tariffs are intended to appease the middle-class, ‘Main Street' voter base with promises of returning manufacturing jobs to Americans.

"A huge problem in America for a very long time is that we were exporting middle-class jobs overseas. And I think there was a decades-long psyop that ‘That's not the case!' … and it was really disproportionately hurting a large portion in voter base in America," Ippolito said.

Middle class workers eventually grew angry with the exportation of industrial and manufacturing jobs and decided they did not like the people and policies that had moved their jobs overseas.

Ippolito said, "You know what? This is what you get. You reap what you sow. You did not solve this problem, you gaslit this huge portion of the population."

The pressure had built up and exploded out in the form of populist policies and tariffs designed to reshore manufacturing and return product manufacturing to the United States in an attempt to please ‘Main Street' American voters.

Ippolito concluded his theory with the idea that Trump's trade policies are intended to move the focus from Wall Street to Main Street. It remains to be seen which "Street," if any, will benefit from the tariffs.

