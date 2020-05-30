1 In 4 Americans Have Canceled Tickets To A Sporting Event

One in four Americans report needing to cancel their tickets to a 2020 sporting event, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This update comes from a recent Rasmussen survey on consumer sentiment during the pandemic.

The survey of 1,000 adults took place between April 26 and 27 and was administered online and over the telephone. The survey population consisted of a diverse pool of respondents, based on U.S. census bureau data.

About 26% of respondents said "yes" when asked "have you been forced to cancel tickets to a sporting event because of the coronavirus lockdown?"

Return To Sports Amid Coronavirus

Up until the German Bundesliga returned to action May 16, it had been over two months since fans across the globe were able to enjoy live sports.

When it comes to action stateside, American fans are hopeful the NBA and NHL can resume action and begin postseason play, and MLB can kickstart what will likely be an abbreviated season.

Related Links:

4 Stocks Poised To Breakout With The Return Of Live Sports

Pistons 'Bad Boy' John Salley Talks 'The Last Dance' And His Relationship With Michael Jordan