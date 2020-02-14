5 Ways To Survive Valentine's Day When You're Single

Ah, Valentine’s Day. Love is in the air — everyone’s romantic. Valentine’s Day marketers are hard at work. People at the office can't stop talking about their plans for the day.

If you’re single, whether by choice or by circumstance, Valentine’s Day can be a depressing occasion.

The romantic comedies, heart-shaped trinkets, flowers and romantic messages on social media can make you feel more alone than usual.

If you’re not careful, your loneliness can lead you into desperation where you're tempted to call or text your toxic ex just to alleviate your loneliness.

But Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to drag you on a dark path. Instead, you can use the day as an opportunity to show love to yourself and others around you. Below are five ways to celebrate Valentine's and remain emotionally strong even when single.

Avoid Thinking About Past Relationships

Seeing other people celebrate their love may push you into reminiscing about previous relationships.

Bringing up memories won't do you any favors. You're likely to start romanticizing your past relationship and forget all the problems that led to its demise. Thinking about your past relationships could also open up old wounds, which puts you in a more fragile state of mind.

For this Valentine’s Day, make the conscious decision to stop thinking about the one that got away. Keep your distance from your ex. Avoid texting them.

Don’t make the day harder for yourself.

Avoid Self-Pity But Practice Self-Compassion

Being alone on Valentine’s Day can result in a lot of negative emotions. However, engaging in a pity party will only increase your Valentine’s Day misery

Rather than indulging in self-pity, you can practice self-compassion. Speak to yourself from a place of love and compassion.

On this Valentine’s Day, choose to be grateful for all the positive things in your life. Think about your friend, that kind coworker who always greets you with a big smile or your loving family members.

Mental health specialist Kari Morton advises you to change the channel in your brain and focus on what makes you great.

Avoid Love Triggers

Avoid watching romantic movies and listening to love songs. Love songs and romantic movies only bring on “love blues,” according to NYC based neuropsychologist Sanam Hafeez.

Watch romantic films and listen to love songs on any other day, but not on Valentine’s.

You should also limit your social media use during this Valentine’s. If you’re extra sensitive about the day, try to limit anything that reminds you of this day. So put your phone away and focus on yourself and what you’re most grateful for instead.

Plan Something

It may seem logical to waste the day away on your couch idly. However, eating ice cream and watching sappy movies for the whole of the day only reinforces your negative thoughts and loneliness. Instead, call up your single friends and make dinner plans.

What if none of your friends are single? Then plan a day for yourself. Visit your parents or grandparents. Take a day trip, or get a massage

Remember, you first love yourself before you can love anyone else. So, this Valentine’s, make plans and treat yourself.

Share Love With Others

Who said Valentine’s Day was for couples only? One of the best ways to spend your Valentine’s is by showing other people love.

Rather than spending the whole day cooped up in the house, volunteer at a soup kitchen, pet shelter, or a children’s charity.

Helping others, volunteering to help a friend or charity not only makes you feel good but could help you live longer. Happiness and conscious living coach Maria Batazzi explains that helping others results in the release of endorphins, which gives you a euphoric feeling.

By sharing love with others, you’ll be guaranteed to have a great valentine alone.

And it doesn't have to be big things.

Even complimenting a stranger on the elevator, tipping extra at Starbucks, or buying coffee for your friends are acts of service.