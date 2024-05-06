Trump Vs. Biden: Former President Has 10-Point Lead In New 2024 Election Poll, Some Cry Foul Over Accuracy

Loading... Loading...

A close race between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is anticipated by many for the 2024 presidential election.

While most election polls predict a close race between the two candidates, a recent poll shows a sizable lead for one candidate.

What Happened: A new poll from Rasmussen Reports showed one 2024 presidential candidate with a 10-point lead, an outlier from other election polls and current betting odds for the election.

The new Rasmussen poll had Donald Trump at 46% and Joe Biden at 36%. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. came in at 9% in the latest poll. The remaining people polled chose another candidate or said they were undecided.

When the poll was expanded to more candidates, the Rasmussen results were as follows:

Donald Trump: 48%

Joe Biden: 36%

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 8%

Cornel West: 1%

Jill Stein: 1%

The latest Rasmussen poll marked an improvement for Trump who was at 44% in April and a drop for Biden who was at 38%.

Why It's Important: The Republican-leaning Rasmussen was called into question when the latest poll results were shared. Many were quick to point out that a double-digit lead at this point in the election cycle is an extreme outlier.

One publication noted the last time a president won the national popular vote by more than 10 points it was Ronald Reagan 30 years ago when he won 49 of the 50 states.

The Washington Post shared earlier this year that Rasmussen Reports was dropped from poll aggregation platform FiveThirtyEight, which is owned by ABC News.

Rasmussen has spoken out in support of its polling and said that it was unfairly removed from the polling aggregate site.

"Dear ABC, the presidential race ISN'T tight. We have Trump up 12, not 2. Oh, and ABC kicked us out of the 538 aggregate because we wouldn't disclose proprietary info," Rasmussen tweeted.

A tweet that shared political polling data saw many comments laughing at the Rasmussen report and some calling for Community Notes, the X tool that shares reasons why posts are inaccurate.

Biden won the popular vote 51.3% to Trump's 46.9% in the 2020 presidential election. Trump won the electoral college vote and Hillary Clinton won the popular vote at 48.2% to Trump's 46.1% in the 2016 election.

It is five months before voters head to the polls to select the next president. Until then, election polls will serve as a guide to how likely each candidate is to win.

Photo: Shutterstock