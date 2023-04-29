Jan. 6 Convict Who Wants Pence Executed for Treason Embraces Trump, Says Hug Was 'What It Would Be Like To Hug Jesus Christ'

Former President Donald Trump continues to show support for the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, this time hugging and kissing a woman who was convicted and sentenced to jail for her role in the riot during a campaign stop on Thursday, according to NBC.

While it’s unclear whether Micki Larson-Olson, a woman who served more than 160 days in prison following the riot, was a member of the J6 Prison Choir (the members of which Trump refers to as “patriots”), the former president called her a “terrific woman” and said her incarceration was “so bad,” according to the outlet.

The meeting between the rioter took place at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire, on the same day Trump took to the stage to continue making false claims that the 2020 election was rigged, among other things.

Trump has repeatedly preyed on the fear that Americans are at risk of losing their freedom in an effort to garner support, since losing the election to President Joe Biden.

Micki Larson-Olson's Role In The Jan. 6 Riot

Larson-Olson was sentenced to 180 days in prison and released last month following her conviction for her role in the attack, during which she reportedly climbed the scaffolding at the Capitol building and refused officers’ commands to leave, according to the outlet.

The Trump supporter from Texas said she didn’t regret storming the Capitol and that "they could've shoved (her) in (jail) for the rest of (her) life," according to NBC.

The time Larson-Olson spent in prison did not appear to change her perspective on the 2020 election. At one point, she told NBC that she would like to see former vice-president Mike Pence executed for certifying the results of the election, which she referred to as an act as treason. “The punishment for treason is death, per the Constitution,” she said.

While Larson-Olson said that she wouldn’t have cared if she had been locked up indefinitely, she admitted that she was certainly happy to be free and meet Trump on Thursday, comparing the former president's embrace to hugging Jesus Christ, according to the outlet.

“"If I were to imagine what it would be like to hug Jesus Christ — not that I'm saying President Trump is Jesus Christ — but, just, you know, if I was to imagine what it would be like to hug Jesus Christ, that's what it felt like for me," she said, adding, "It was so personal and intimate."

Photo: Shutterstock