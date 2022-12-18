Donald Trump's Niece Explains Why Ivanka And Jared Kushner Are Staying Away His 2024 Campaign

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump in a recent interview offered her take on why the former president’s daughter has alienated herself from his 2024 presidential campaign.

What Happened: Mary Trump said all relationships with respect to Donald Trump are transactional, with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner realizing that they gain more by staying away from the former president than they do by being aligned with him.

"Jarred and Ivanka are legitimately wealthy people, apart from what Donald is doing. They don’t need him to the same degree they might have earlier," she said. Additionally, they might have understood at some point that “staying so aligned closely with him so long, probably damaged them at least socially,” she added, in an interview with MSNBC host Ali Velshi.

Mary noted that within Donald Trump’s inner circle, there is always the transactional calculation being made and a lot of people are making that calculation and concluding that it just isn’t worth it anymore.

Immediately after Trump announced that he is running for office in 2024, Ivanka reportedly said in an interview that she does not plan to be involved in politics, citing her decision to prioritize her young children and the private life she was creating as a family.

Incidentally, Ivanka and Kushner were part of Trump’s team during his tenure as president, with Kushner serving as senior White House advisor.

Republicans Fear Trump: When Mary was asked why GOP leadership hasn't overtly opposed Trump, she said there is no one at the top who has Trump's charisma. She added that in comparison to Trump, no Republican leader has "this 40- to 50-year-old myth having built around him and who has much of the media in his pocket - they don't have those built-in advantages."

“And also they know if they do go up against him in the primary, for example. He will burn it all down,” she said.

