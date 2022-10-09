'That's The Sexy Part': Wild Takes From New Donald Trump Book Including Who He'd Fire Via Tweet

Former President Donald Trump was critical of the revelations described in New York Times columnist Maggie Haberman’s new book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.”

Trump’s reaction is to be expected considering the behind-the-scenes events Haberman chronicles in the new book are damning, bizarre and would-be-unbelievable if it weren’t for the 45th U.S. President’s multiple public statements of a similarly shocking nature made during his four-year tenure.

The Allegations: The book, set to hit the shelves on Tuesday, Oct. 4, details the inner workings of a White House marred by a Commander-in-Chief who is at times unhinged, detached from reality and unprofessional, while also lacking the ability to grasp the role of the United States on the global stage.

According to excerpts from the book:

Trump disregarded national security and had little to no respect for the government’s designation of sensitive information.

After posting a classified picture of an Iranian missile launch facility to Twitter in 2019, the former president allegedly commented to his advisors: "If you take out the classification that’s the sexy part."

In preparation for a debate on transgender rights, Trump allegedly referred to a hypothetical subject as “cocked or decocked.”

Discrimination ran deep within Trump, epitomized by an event that took place shortly after his inauguration, where the then-president ordered a racially diverse group of Democratic staffers to bring appetizers.

During one Oval Office meeting, Trump posed the question of whether the U.S. could rectify the issue of narcotics entering the country through the Mexican border by bombing drug labs in the Latin American country.

When not pondering the idea of bombing a U.S. ally, Trump’s indifference for political correctness was evident during meetings with foreign leaders. When contemplating the issue of abortion during a meeting with then-British Prime Minister, Theresa May, Trump asked: “Imagine if some animals with tattoos raped your daughter and she got pregnant?”

Within Trump’s family circle, a lack of respect is also documented in the book. At one point, Trump was on the verge of firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner in a tweet.

Trump’s Response: “WRONG, pure fiction!” Trump wrote on Truth Social before taking aim at Haberman, who has been documenting Trump since the 1990s.

“Here we go again! Another Fake book is out, this one, supposedly very boring and stale, by self appointed head case, Failing (unfunded liability!) New York Times writer, Maggie Hagerman.”