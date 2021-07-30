Surveys: High Prices, Delta Variant Concern Consumers

As goes consumption, so too goes the economy. That’s at least what some economists and one popular radio program believe.

Unfortunately, consumers are feeling a bit blue these days, according to new surveys by University of Michigan Research Professor Richard Curtin and the Morning Consult.

Curtin, who has been running the Consumer Sentiment Survey since the 1970s, uncovered tension in his most recent report released Friday.

What Happened: While there is growing certainty and optimism about the jobs market, there is increasing disdain over rising prices. On net, consumer sentiment posted a monthly decline of 5% toward the end of July. Most of the problem with price hikes lies in supply shortages caused in part from the pandemic.

After starting to rise a bit this month, consumer sentiment abruptly dropped in late July due to fears of the Delta variant spreading, according to the Morning Consult poll.

Both personal finance expectations and business condition expectations fell by significant percentages, as consumers believe the new variant will derail economic recovery in the U.S.

Why It Matters: Most consumers are upset about rising prices in particular sectors, including “homes, vehicles, and household durables,” the University of Michigan survey said, even though most consumers anticipate inflation being transitory.

What Else: Although Curtin is optimistic that income inequality is being reduced as employers are offering higher pay, he is not encouraged by increasing prices, which he thinks will ultimately lower living standards and “cause an economy-wide retrenchment in spending.”

