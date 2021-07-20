Tom Brady, Joe Biden Joke About Super Bowl Win And Election Results; Donald Trump Gets Upset

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled to the White House Tuesday in celebration of their Super Bowl LV victory, their second title in franchise history. A speech from Tom Brady caught the attention of social media and even former President Donald Trump.

GOAT Jokes: The Buccaneers presented President Joe Biden with a #46 Buccaneers jersey. Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl, gave a speech celebrating the team’s victory and proving doubters wrong.

“Not a lot of people think that we could’ve won. In fact, I think around 40% of the people still don’t think we won,” Brady said.

“I understand that,” Biden said.

The comments were likely in response to many people saying there was heavy voter fraud during the 2020 Presidential Election.

Trump Responds: Trump issued a response to Brady even giving him the nickname “Tom Shady” along the way.

“Tom Shady needs to do his research and realize how rigged the last election was. Maybe he was too busy deflating balls (weak grip?) to follow what is happening all around our Great Country. When I’m back in the White House we’ll see who jokes with (the answer is Me, your favorite President, if I even invite him). So much voter fraud!” Trump said in a press statement.

Some on Twitter were quick to point out that Brady previously owned a Make America Great Again hat in support of Trump.