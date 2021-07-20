Tom Brady, Joe Biden Joke About Super Bowl Win And Election Results

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled to the White House Tuesday in celebration of their Super Bowl LV victory, their second title in franchise history. A speech from Tom Brady caught the attention of social media.

GOAT Jokes: The Buccaneers presented President Joe Biden with a #46 Buccaneers jersey. Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl, gave a speech celebrating the team’s victory and proving doubters wrong.

“Not a lot of people think that we could’ve won. In fact, I think around 40% of the people still don’t think we won,” Brady said.

“I understand that,” Biden said.

The comments were likely in response to many people saying there was heavy voter fraud during the 2020 Presidential Election.

Some on Twitter were quick to point out that Brady previously owned a Make America Great Again hat in support of Trump.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story included a reaction statement from Trump. The statement was in fact a parody.

