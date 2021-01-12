YouTube Deletes Donald Trump's Video, Suspends Account For 7 Days

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary YouTube announced late Tuesday it has banned outgoing President Donald Trump’s account from uploading new content on its platform for a period of seven days.

What Happened: The video-streaming platform also said it had deleted some new content posted by Trump’s account for violating its policies.

YouTube said it took the decision “in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence” and described its action as first strike.

The company added that “given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section.”

Why It Matters: YouTube’s action comes in the aftermath of Trump’s supporters causing a riot at Capitol Hill last week. A string of social media platforms including Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) moved to take action against the outgoing president.

Price Action: Alphabet Class A shares closed 1% lower at $1,737.43 on Tuesday and Class C shares closed 1.1% lower at $1,746.55.