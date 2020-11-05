Josh Brown: What Drives Your Portfolio Is What You're Invested In, Not Politics

On CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report,” Josh Brown gave his thoughts on a Joe Biden presidency and on how the political backdrop doesn’t have to impact your portfolio.

Josh Brown: You Could Make The Case That Biden Would Be Better At Getting The Virus Under Control

Josh Brown: Markets And Market Reactions Don't Line Up Perfectly With A President's Agenda, Points Out That Markets Fell In Early Years Of 'Pro-Business' Reagan Administration

Josh Brown: 'What's Really Going To Drive Your Portfolio Is What You're Invested In, Not The Political Backdrop'

Josh Brown: Contactless Payment Stocks, Homebuilders Are Secular Winners Regardless Of Election, Bought PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL)

Square (NYSE: SQ) and PayPal are popular names in the contactless payment industry. PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) is a popular name in the homebuilders' space.