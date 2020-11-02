Biden Vs. Trump: Best Prop Bets For The 2020 Presidential Election

Will Donald Trump win every state he won in 2016? Have a gut feeling the number of House seats the Democrats will win? Or more precisely, the day in which the loser of the 2020 presidential election will concede?

The 2020 election season is upon us and with it comes some exotic ways to guess the winners and losers.

It should be noted: while sports betting is legal in 19 of 50 states, elections and political prop bets are not accepted at any legal American books.

Nevada, once the only place in the U.S. where legal sports betting wagers were accepted, has long held a distinction in tolerance level between sports betting and political betting.

Given sports betting operations in the U.S. outside Nevada are still in their infancy, the lack of political betting props offered at U.S. sportsbooks can be viewed as a nod to Nevada never having offered props of their own on politics or elections.

It can be said the emerging U.S. online sportsbook sector led by DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) are missing out on their slice of the election pie: European gaming brand Betfair recently reported around $260 million has been bet on the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

For now offshore, online sportsbooks and PredictIt are wagerers home for political betting props.

Offshore sportsbooks BetOnline, Bovada and Heritage Sports are offering bettors a menu of betting props, including the opportunity to pinpoint the percentage of popular vote to be garnered by Trump and Biden. You can even bet the exact day the loser of the 2020 election will concede.

The following are the best prop bets for the 2020 presidential election:

Odds to win the 2020 presidential election

Joe Biden: -190

Donald Trump: +165

Democratic party election sweep

Yes: -140

No: +110

U.S. Presidential Election Special

Biden to win presidency and popular vote: -175

Biden to win presidency and lose popular vote: +2200

Trump to win presidency and lose popular vote: +240

Trump to win presidency and popular vote: +475

Winner of popular vote wins electoral college

Yes: -270

No: +210

Nominee to win the popular vote

Joe Biden: -675

Donald Trump: +475

Voter turnout in the U.S. Presidential Election

Over 149.5 million voters: -500

Under 149.5 million voters: +350

House seats won by Democrats

Over 209.5 seats: -1500

Under 209.5 seats: +600

Percentage of votes for Kanye West

Under 0.5%: -1500

Over 0.5%: +600

