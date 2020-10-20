Market Overview

Jim Cramer Likes These Stocks If Joe Biden Wins The Election

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020 7:09pm   Comments
Jim Cramer discussed Tuesday on CNBC's "Mad Money" his "basket of winners" if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidential election.

Cramer believes if Biden wins the election, the Democrats will be eager to throw money at the solar industry. Two solar stocks he likes: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). 

Infrastructure is another industry Cramer believes will be a winner if Biden wins. If there is a democratic sweep, we could see an infrastructure package. Cramer likes these two infrastructure stocks: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and Deere & Company (NYSE: DE).

Cramer says the main difference between President Donald Trump and Biden is trade. He believes if Biden wins, there will be no more trade war with China.  Cramer likes these Chinese play stocks: 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) and Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS).

The biggest winners are the China consumer plays, which are Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) according to Cramer. He believes Nike will hit the $135 price range due to the company's Chinese business.

