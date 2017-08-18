Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Jacob Wohl Being Groomed For A Role In The Trump Administration?
Brent Slava , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 18, 2017 1:08pm   Comments
Share:
Is Jacob Wohl Being Groomed For A Role In The Trump Administration?
Related SPY
Cashin, Sonnenfeld Differ On The Dow's Tumble If Cohn Resigns
White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon Is Out In Latest Shakeup Of Trouble-Plagued Presidency
New Feature: Redesigned ETF Pages (GuruFocus)

President Donald Trump seems to have taken a liking to one young hedge fund manager making waves on Wall Street.

Jacob Wohl, the 19-year-old who has had some of his work scrutinized by securities regulators, appears to be building a relationship with the embattled U.S. President. In addition to being retweeted a handful of times by Trump on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Wohl's Twitter account displays a picture of Trump and Wohl arm-in-arm as the banner.

Related Link: Every Person In The White House Who's Been Fired Or Quit Since Trump Took Office

In a tumultuous time of political and global uncertainty when some U.S. citizens have become accustomed to be less surprised by the highly unexpected, and considering the turnover the recent Trump administration has demonstrated, could the Wohl/Trump relationship turn into something more professional? A Wednesday tweet from Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal made the facetious point:

While this seems like quite a stretch, Wohl himself seems optimistic: "We'll see what happens. Expect the unexpected," Wohl told Benzinga in an email.

Wohl expressed similar sentiment to Bloomberg.

"I'm very young and the administration is very young," Wohl said. "Anything can happen. Not expecting to work in the White House or the government, but if the opportunity arose, I'd absolutely look at it closely."

As a fun way to entertain the idea, consider the numerous "top jobs" open under Trump's administration, highlighted in a July 2017 New York Times article.

Posted-In: Donald Trump Jacob WohlPolitics Opinion General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + TWTR)

Cashin, Sonnenfeld Differ On The Dow's Tumble If Cohn Resigns
White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon Is Out In Latest Shakeup Of Trouble-Plagued Presidency
How The D.C. Drama Is Impacting Stocks And The US Dollar
Poll: Americans Still Feel More Threatened By ISIS Than North Korea
Never Mind The Blue-Collar Base: Trump Is Losing The Elites, Analyst Says
The Market In 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.