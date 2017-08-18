President Donald Trump seems to have taken a liking to one young hedge fund manager making waves on Wall Street.

Jacob Wohl, the 19-year-old who has had some of his work scrutinized by securities regulators, appears to be building a relationship with the embattled U.S. President. In addition to being retweeted a handful of times by Trump on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Wohl's Twitter account displays a picture of Trump and Wohl arm-in-arm as the banner.

In a tumultuous time of political and global uncertainty when some U.S. citizens have become accustomed to be less surprised by the highly unexpected, and considering the turnover the recent Trump administration has demonstrated, could the Wohl/Trump relationship turn into something more professional? A Wednesday tweet from Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal made the facetious point:

When does Jacob Wohl's name get thrown into the mix as the possible next Fed chair? — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) August 16, 2017

While this seems like quite a stretch, Wohl himself seems optimistic: "We'll see what happens. Expect the unexpected," Wohl told Benzinga in an email.

Wohl expressed similar sentiment to Bloomberg.

"I'm very young and the administration is very young," Wohl said. "Anything can happen. Not expecting to work in the White House or the government, but if the opportunity arose, I'd absolutely look at it closely."

As a fun way to entertain the idea, consider the numerous "top jobs" open under Trump's administration, highlighted in a July 2017 New York Times article.

