6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIGR) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $4.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE: UBS) shares rose 2.2% to $12.79.
- Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) stock increased by 1.5% to $3.35. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 22, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Ellington Financial, Inc. (NYSE: EFC) stock declined 2.6% to $18.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.50.
- Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) shares decreased by 1.2% to $4.27.
- Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) stock declined 1.0% to $3.94.
