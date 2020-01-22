Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2020 7:51am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIGR) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $4.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE: UBS) shares rose 2.2% to $12.79.
  • Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) stock increased by 1.5% to $3.35. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 22, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Ellington Financial, Inc. (NYSE: EFC) stock declined 2.6% to $18.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.50.
  • Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) shares decreased by 1.2% to $4.27.
  • Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) stock declined 1.0% to $3.94.

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversMovers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEG + EFC)

26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
8 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga